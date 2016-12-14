A force to metal with

more-in

It’s not every day that legends come calling. And when the legend in particular is Yngwie Malmsteen, it’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime history-in-the-making moment.

The Swedish metal trailblazer, who is still one of the most formidable practitioners of the genre, paved the way for neo-classical shredding on guitars almost single-handedly. Playing at the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music, scheduled to be held between December 15 and 18 at Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh, the headliner will be making a lot of metal fans’ dreams come true.

It was a video of the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix swaying the audience with music till his guitar went into flames on September 18, 1970, that made a young Yngwie decide that he too wanted to be a guitarist. Forming a band at the age of 10, the child prodigy went on to become arguably the most technically-accomplished hard rock guitarist to emerge during the 80s. His largely instrumental debut album, Rising Force, provided the major catalyst for the 80s guitar phenomenon known as ‘shredding’, in which the music’s main focus was on impossibly-fast, demanding licks. Yngwie soon cemented his patented neo-classical style as the benchmark for metal music to come. Come witness Malmsteen’s style of music.

Music, adventure and oranges

The brainchild of a local music lover Abu Tayeng in 2014, the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM in short) was the result of a dream to bring people from all over the world to the Himalayan foothills. In its third edition, the festival has grown to become a destination to explore Nature’s beauty, and experience the local way of life and culture.

From December 15 to 18, the festival will be hosted in the Lower Dibang Valley’s Dambuk village.

Backed by the location’s vibrant music culture, OFAM also brings an unusual variety of adventure sports in its package.