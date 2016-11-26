A 25-year togetherness

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Ustad Rashid Khan’s mutual respect is the secret to ensuring a seamless jugalbandi

They belong to different gharanas – Rampur-Sahaswan and Etawah, while one sings, the other plays the sitar. But then jugalbandi is all about respecting diverse styles and forming a seamless duet. That, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan (sitar) and Rashid Khan (singer) have done extremely well, for over 25 years now. So deep is their understanding of each other that they barely rehearse before a concert. It’s as instinctive as it can get and the music flows like a spontaneous conversation with mutual respect. “There was never any conflict, nor will it ever arise. Understanding and spontaneity have been everything all these years,” Rashid states, ahead of their ‘Naad Ninaad’ jugalbandi performance in the city for The Hindu November Fest.

Hailing from musician families, the two were considered child prodigies. “I started performing when I was six, there was a taalim and raag, I learnt about different raags at different parts of the day. The learning took time to blend into my soul,” reveals Rashid Khan. “Our upbringing was filled with a samskar of sorts. This atmosphere makes a lot of difference, my grandfather and father were into it, so there are definite benefits,” shares Shahid Parvez Khan.

He further adds, “When you’re young, you listen to whatever you’re told. Things change over time, you only trust your heart’s calling more than anything else. No wonder, the best of musicians start early and make the most of what they’ve gained.”

Do they feel classical music concerts need to change in order to attract the younger lot? “You don’t need to introduce any gimmicks to bring them to a concert or make them understand the nuances.

Never fiddle with the existing structure, is the mantra. You’d be surprised to know that our recent concert in Delhi had a 75 per cent young crowd (mostly in their teens and 20s). If at all the younger generation needs to do anything, it’s about listening to the right masters. It’s just that they need better inspiration,” the two unanimously remark.

The ascribe their growth and success over time to the fact that they’ve been good listeners, experiencing music from all quarters. “Like how we listened to the yesteryear generation, we hope the younger lot looks upto us sometime later. That’s how you make progress,” Rashid adds.

Has their music changed over these decades? “Each of us is on a unique journey. The attempt continues to only get better each day,” Parvez Khan signs off.