‘The stage feels empty’

“Not once, twice or thrice. I have performed more than 70 jugalbandis with him. Today I am miserable that I was not with him during his last journey,” says Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, the sadness and regret palpable in his voice. He had boarded a flight to Nagpur, when he heard about Balamuralikrishna’s passing away. “A thorough professional that my master was, he would have never spared me for calling off a concert,” says the Kolkata-based Hindustani exponent.

Ajoy was 29 and Balamuralikrishna 52 when they first performed together at the Kolkata Indoor Stadium. “That day, memories of which are permanently etched in my mind, was the turning point in my life. I didn’t know what was more daunting, performing for a massive audience of 11,000 or sharing the stage with a jambavan. But I decided the best way to face the situation was to not show my nervousness. To my surprise, as we walked towards the stage, guruji smiled warmly at me. It immediately put me at ease, and I was able to give my best to the concert. What a gesture by a veteran, I thought. He grew so fond of me that I became not just his shagird (student) but also a son who could share his musical vision.”

Ajoy remembers him as a simple human being who did not like to mince words. “He did not lose his cool often but would express his displeasure gently if he didn’t like something. He ate light but enjoyed good food. He was partial to bright colours and fond of wearing gold chains. He loved going to casinos. Getting his nod for concerts at cities where there are casinos was easy.”

The most significant contribution of Balamuralikrishna to music, feels Ajoy, is his unifying approach to the art. “He was against the terms Hindustani and Carnatic and referred to classical music as Indian music. I would come and stay with him at his house here for days together to learn the finer nuances. He was a gracious host, who would go out of his way to make you comfortable. He was always ready to share his knowledge with every music enthusiast. He has visited my school, Shrutinandan in Kolkata, quite a few times and enjoyed teaching the students. In the history of Indian music, he will remain an unparalleled genius. Imagine, he could sing every kind of composition, classical and non-classical, compose, come up with new ragas and play the violin, viola, mridangam and ganjira.”

“Chennai will cease to remain for me what it has been till now — a second home. I have lost my father, friend, guru and a brilliant performing partner,” concludes Ajoy.