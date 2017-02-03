‘Success is subjective’

more-in

Bursting with energy, Guillaume Sené, Pierre Dandin and RacecaR, all members of the Sax Machine band were found strolling around the lawns of Taj Deccan. They had just had a special Indian lunch and were relaxing before their concert organised by Alliance Francaise took off on Wednesday evening.

On their first visit to India Sax Machine have been to Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa and Panjim before landing in Hyderabad. The name of the band comes from their saxaphone and they ‘create a groove looped by machines and loopers.’

A programme co-ordinator of an event in Brazil was impressed with a recording Guillame had once uploaded on his website. “I created the band to go to Brazil but I was alone. When I returned to France, I met Pierre,” he recalls. The duo knew each other and were already playing in different bands. They started out by playing in small venues; later RacecaR joined them. “We improvise like kids and enjoy our musical meetings,” he smiles.

RacecaR says the comfort level in the band is high because of their interest in different genres of music. “It is easier because we share a lot. Pierre tells me about a nuance in jazz that I have not heard and sometimes I talk about music with Guillaume. We have been able to use all the influences as ideas.”

The trio improvise during a live show and even though they have practised with one kind of sound, they turn spontaneous and create a new sound on the stage. “Our shows are different because, sometimes we change everything on the stage. It is spontaneous. Pierre and me would get bored of playing the same songs and try to change. The signs are easy to understand on the stage because of our comfort level and RacecaR’s open ears,” he laughs.

RacecaR shares his experience of the crowd’s reaction. “The audience in India is the same as the crowd in France. If you are not a very well known group, the audience is conservative and check if the music is slow, fast or worth listening to. When we finish the first set, we draw people’s attention and everyone is enjoying and is in the groove. There is also an interaction between the band and crowd.” Sax Machine also create its own videos,

Talk about Indian food and they have interesting anecdotes to share. “I asked for a plate of potatoes in Bengaluru and it was spicy. The chef and crowd were waiting to see how I react. Since I am used to cooking spicy at home, I ate it,” recalls Pierre. RacecaR adds that he liked Indian food even before he arrived in India.

“In Chicago, my friend introduced me to Indian food. Once the food was so spicy that I passed out and actually fainted. Nevertheless, it didn’t take away my passion for Indian food. I like the taste, flavours and also its health aspect.”

The trio opines that the road to success is full of challenges but their journey has been rewarding. “We have been doing a lot of things ourselves. It is different when you are not a major label but it is fulfilling too when you do things yourself,” states RacecaR and adds, “It also depends on how you define success? Is it being popular outside your country or selling a 1,00,000 records or a million? Success is subjective and different for everyone.”

Sax Machine’s second album will be released soon.