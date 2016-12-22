‘Do you hear what I hear’

There’s something surreal about carols playing in the background when you are decorating the house for Christmas. I remember the time when my brother would spend more time flipping through audio cassettes than pitching in with his share of cleaning the house. ‘I’m creating the atmosphere,’ would be his excuse. But thanks to him, the house was never devoid of music. And while we’d rummage through big brother’s collection of audio cassettes, along with the staple Boney M and Jim Reeves, our discovery of cassettes that had assorted numbers selected, recorded and labelled, were the ones we loved the most.

There are certain singers and certain songs that one normally does not associate with Christmas. Any singer worth their salt would have sung their version of Christmas songs; listed here are some all-time favourites.

White Christmas

Topping the list is Robert Downey Jr. Yes, surprisingly, the ‘Iron Man’ has sung I’m dreaming of a white Christmas with Vonda Shephard, for the popular television show Ally MacBeal. While at it, it’s worth listening to other numbers by Robert, you’ll become his fan all over again.

Ever since this song was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1942, White Christmas became a symbolic rendition for all those who stay away from home during the holiday season.

Check out Lady Gaga’s version, it’s interesting too, specially when she holds the pitch to an mazing perfection.

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty the snowman was a jolly happy soul has been rendered by several artistes, with Nat King Cole’s version topping popularity charts. Also check out an adorable animated film on this song on Youtube.

Mary’s Boy Child

One would mostly remember Boney M’s version. But Calypso singer Harry Belafonte arranged, sang and recorded this song way back in 1956, and over the last six decades has remained one of the most widely sung carols across the world.

Do they know it’s Christmas?

The famine that stuck Ethiopia in 1984 shook the world. The British pop world responded by coming out with a moving single Do they know it’s Christmas?, recorded at SARM Studios, London. Conceived and written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, the star-studded array of singers included Paul Young, Bono, Boy George, Sting, George Michael, Duran Duran, Adam Clayton , Culture Club, Phil Collins, Paul Weller, Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt, Bananarama, and some of Geldof’s band mates from the Boomtown Rats.

All I want for Christmas is two front teeth

A song inspired by lisping second graders prompted music teacher Donald Yetter Gardner to pen this song in 1944. The way the song picked up sales after it was officially published in 1948 had surprised even Gardner who thought it was “just a silly little song”.

And of course years later Mariah Carey turned it into a sentimental one by crooning, All I want for Christmas is you.

Drummer Boy

The season’s must listen / watch is Bing Crosby and David Bowie coming together to jam for Drummer Boy. Pay attention specially when Bowie takes up the tenor with ‘Peace on Earth’, while Crosby simultaneously goes low pitch with ‘Ra pa pum pum…’ David Bowie was 30 and Bing Crosby 73 when they recorded this song at Crosby’s home.

Do you hear what I hear

Considered an all-season song, the rendition by Whitney Houston stands out for her range while hitting the high and low notes alike. But my favourite again is Bing Crosby’s version.

But due credit should go to Carrie Underwood who popularised it at many concerts and in her recordings.Is it possible to put a full stop to one’s favourite playlist? All I want for Christmas is more music.

Merry Christmas! Thank you for the music, bros!