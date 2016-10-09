Produced by Fox Star Studios and Arun Pandey, the film released in over 4,500 screens in India.

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, the biopic on Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has crossed the Rs. 100 crore-mark at the box office, the makers have said.

Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, the film has crossed Rs. 100 crore in India with a total business of Rs. 103.4 crore, they said.

“We are extremely humbled with the love that M S Dhoni’s biopic is receiving. Crossing the Rs 100 crore nett box office in India is a result of all the love that India’s most successful captain gets from his motherland,” Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh told PTI.

“This has been an incredibly special film for us and we thank everyone who has worked on the film and the audiences for making this a big success story,” he said.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the biopic released on September 30.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, besides Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and Bhumika Chawla.

