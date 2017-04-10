Movies

Would love to work with dad: Akshara Haasan

Akshara Haasan. File photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

However, she has assisted her father in the direction department of his upcoming multilingual comedy film ‘Sabash Naidu’.

Actor Akshara Haasan says she would love to work with her father Kamal Haasan, provided an interesting script comes along.

“I would love to work with my father but a suitable script should come our way. It should be something interesting for both of us to come together,” Akshara told IANS.

The project’s shoot has been stalled following Kamal Haasan’s leg injury last year.

On the career front, Akshara awaits the release of Tamil film Vivegam, in which she shares screen space with actor Ajith Kumar.

