Would have dedicated seven years for ‘Baahubali’: Prabhas

Actor Prabhas on Sunday said he would have dedicated seven years — not just four years — of his life for S.S Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise without a second thought.

“For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project,” Prabhas told reporters here at the audio launch of the Tamil version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

In the franchise, Prabhas plays king Baahubali and his son Shivudu. He spent nearly five years on the project.

Asked about the journey of being part of India’s biggest motion picture franchise, he said: “It was physically strenuous, especially while working on action sequences in the first part. In the second part, Rajamouli edited the action scenes in a way that he made the whole process very easy.”

Prabhas also thanked his fans for being patient.

“I love my fans. They waited for three years for my film,” he said.

On the occasion, director Rajamouli said he wouldn’t have found an actor as dedicated as Prabhas for the movie.

“Show me one actor who can spend more than three years on a character he believes in. Prabhas and I became very close after we worked together for the first time in Chatrapathi, and we used to spend a lot of time together. Thank you Prabhas for being my friend,” he said.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

Calling it a “privilege” to be part of Baahubali franchise, Tamannaah said being associated with the film is more significant than any award.

She went on to add that in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is slated for release on April 28, “I have shared more screen space with Anushka”.

Actor Dhanush presided over the audio launch as one of the chief guests. “A lot of hard work has gone behind this film. They deserve everything that have been getting,” he said.