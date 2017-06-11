'Wonder Woman' buries 'The Mummy' at box office

Gal Gadot in and as ‘Wonder Woman’. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Wonder Woman wrapped up Tom Cruise’s The Mummy at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.

Universal’s The Mummy looked its age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.

That couldn’t compete with Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.

The poor opening for The Mummy, which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal’s ballyhooed Dark Universe. The Mummy is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.