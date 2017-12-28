Readers’ choice

Into The Forest Of Firefly Lights

Hotaru is a young girl and she gets lost in a mountain forest, where she meets a masked man called Gin. The movie is mysterious and soul-searching.

The short anime film is written by Yuki Midorikawa.

Cinderella Man

The true story of James Braddock, a boxer who fought back to become a champion and an inspiration in the 1930s.

A Russell Crowe-film directed by Ron Howard that can certainly motivate you.

Drive

The story is about a driver who is a mechanic and getaway driver. He is a reserved, cold person, but his life changes after meeting his neighbour.

Ryan Gosling comes in as the lead character.

Arrival

It is a sci-fi film that tells the story of a linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) who joins the army to decode the language of extraterrestrial beings that arrived on the earth.

Do watch the film with a earphone because the background music is extremely good.

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

A feel-good movie that can completely take you away from your busy and hectic life. The story begins when Walter (Ben Stiller) quits his job and embarks on a journey to find himself.

Readers can send in their top five movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well.