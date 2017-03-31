Attu: Raw and original

more-in

The manner in which debutant director Rathan Linga has perceived each and every scene in Attu, and the detailing that goes in in creating those scenes, tell a lot about his directorial brilliance. Attu tells the story of the underdogs of North Madras, and instead of just telling a story, he holds our hands and walks us through the nooks and corners of North Madras, never seen before in Tamil films. He makes us witness the events unfold, rather than just tell a visual story.

We have seen different facets of North Madras, but Attu takes you further, into the Kodungaiyur garbage dumping site and gives more than just a glimpse of Pulianthope,Vyasarpadi, Ennore and Thiruvottiyur area. Not just visuals, we get a peek into the lives of people in these locality. There is a scene in the film, where Attu (the protagonist, played by Rishi Ritwik) is on his first date with his lover Sundari (played by Archana Ravi). The lovers are engrossed in conversation and Attu relaxes over sarakku and side dish. In another scene, Attu goes home to his foster mother, Kooda Soru Kizhavi, with a blood-stained sickle. She takes the sickle and washes it in a steel plate, and simultaneously serves dinner to Attu.

The film narrates the life of Attu, Sappa (splendid performance by Yogi Babu), Goli, Pallu and Uluva (debutant Prabha, brother of actor Sreeman) who are orphans, and grow up together in a garbage yard. They survive on food given by Kooda Soru Kizhavi. The gang gets sucked into the crime world and are nurtured by the other gangsters in the locality. They have no family, but so what, they have each other. Pakoda Sundari (her dad runs a pakoda stall so the name) is after Attu and is head over heals in love with him. Circumstances lead to Attu antagonising Pulinathope Jaya (stunning performance stunt artist Deena) gangster from another locality. How Attu deals with the challenges thrown at him and how his decisions play havoc in his life, forms the rest of the story.

There may be cliche situations in Attu, but it is the screenplay that scores. The cast is the film’s biggest strength _ the teenaged boy who takes orders at TASMAC, or the little boy who gets hold of the kite and warns the gangsters, the police inspector, Sundari’s father, Periyavar and physically challenged auto driver_ each of these characters make an impact. Cinematography by S. Ramalingam (of Visaranai fame) and BGM being the film’s other positive aspects. Debutant composer Bobo Shashi’s BGM especially is remarkable and sets the mood of each sequence. The kuthu number in the second half, slows the pace of the film.

Rathan Linga has beautifully captured the raw and rugged life in North Chennai. Attu is all about a no man’s land filled with love, trust, temptation, and betrayal.