The shape shifter

Darshan Kumar who has acted in biopics like Mary Kom and Sarbjit gives credit to industry for treating him as a versatile actor and giving different roles early in his career. Asserting that new comers are usually typecast because of the role they play in their debut film, he is happy to be an actor known by his character than his name. Recently, in the Capital to promote his upcoming Mirza Juuliet, he talked about his journey so far and his association with Naseeruddin Shah .

Excerpts:

Tell us about your first role

I was just another struggler in the city of dreams and used to live with five to six room mates in Versova giving auditions every other day. When I was at my home in Delhi casting directors Shruti and Parag called me and asked me if I am interested in working with Priyanka Chopra. Although I had belief in them that they will not be playing pranks, I still was very confused if the offer was serious or not. That dilemma cleared when I met Omung Kumar who within two minutes decided that I will have a role in Mary Kom. I can say that although getting shortlisted was destiny, getting selected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and receiving good feedback from Priyanka was a great task.

How has theatre training with Naseeruddin Shah helped you in your journey so far?

Before joining Naseer Sahab and working with him for seven years, I had experience at the ActOne of working with theatre veteran N.K. Sharma and a brief stint with Piyush Mishra’s street theatre troupe. But working with Naseeruddin Shah was more than a dream come true as since my childhood I used to appreciate his acting and I tried hard to work under him. Having decades of experience in theatre, he is an ocean of knowledge and his every word is like a drop of amrit to us as students and his training has shaped me as an actor. If I would get a chance of defining him in a word, ‘living-legend’ is what I call him as he is the best in what he does and his every work is an example for many of us. Randeep Hooda was there at the same time and we were cast in the same play which we both still cherish.

How difficult was it grabbing eyeballs in women-oriented films having female stars?

For my first film Mary Kom, I had to learn a whole new North Eastern culture which was equally tough as it was acting in a film with an acclaimed actress. It was a chance to perform not to outshine co-actor as it is about your own contribution in creating something you believe. In Mary Kom and NH10, it was difficult to get noticed but I feel you need not be a poster boy to make your presence felt, sometimes your subtle actions do get attention and people recognise you as a performer. Priyanka’s dedication was more than any newcomer could have as she used to rehearse with me many times and I got to know much more about performance while working with her. And in NH 10, I did not have much time together with Anushka Sharma as I was the antagonist and we shared less screen space but she is a hardworking actor who gives her best.

What is your role in Mirza Juuliet?

The character of Mirza Juuliet is very close to me as he is someone who believes in old fashioned romance, has gone through struggles of life, a complicated childhood and wants to reinvent his life in a new way.

I love doing biopics as I think inspirational films should be made so that younger generation can have some knowledge about their history. I am happy to play a small towner again and his journey from when he arrives at Mirzapur and meets Juliet Shukla is very enriching and I think viewers will love me in this avatar.