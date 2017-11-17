Dead or Alive: Hansal Mehta on telling stories of disruptive forces

Hansal Mehta is fast emerging as a filmmaker who tells stories of non conformists in the society. Good, bad or flawed; quiet, simmering or volatile his protagonists in Shahid, Aligarh and Simran stood out for their ability to show us the mirror, a reflection we often ignore because of our social conditioning. When many of his contemporaries are busy doling out peripheral pleasures, Mehta’s films leave you disturbed, demanding introspection. Now he is coming up with Bose: Dead or Alive, on AltBalaji where he is the creative producer. Is there something left to be said about Netaji, one wonders. “It is far more in depth,” says Mehta. “In a series you have the potential to portray much more. It is structured like a thriller. As the tagline says it is about the man, the legend, the mystery. How Subhash, the 14-year-old boy became Bose, and later Netaji.”

This journey, he says, is interspersed with what happened after 1945. “It is like Rashomon – different people trying to make sense of the events in their own way. They are speculating if is he alive or is he dead. It is a cause and effect kind of situation. It captures the establishment’s behaviour, the attitude of the Congress...” Should the party feel worried? “Ignorant and insecure people should worry. What Netaji can do to them now,” laughs Mehta, agreeing that some gods indeed had feet of clay. Bose did continue to be part of national narrative for a long time since his disappearance. “Of course, he remains relevant. When I saw the edited material, I realised that we need somebody like him now. The reason we are facing this intolerance and unrest is because we are ignorant. The Padmavati issue is a case in point. We don’t value the freedom we enjoy. The idea was to make it contemporary and present Bose to the younger generation. Q has given music. So we have a revolutionary rap,” informs Mehta.

The problem, says Mehta, is these days we don’t have many activists who have a revolutionary zeal and are well informed. “The image of an educated activist is usually passive, an arm chair activist. This makes Bose a unique role model,” he muses.

Meanwhile, Omerta, his next on dreaded terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh is making news. Mehta says it delves into the mind of the evil. “It is a film without a protagonist as the lead character is an antagonist. It is an unusual narrative and I call it a brief history of terrorism.”

Shot in real madarsas and mosques, Mehta says it cuts into the events that have emerged out of this twisted mind. “However, it doesn’t romanticise or glorify him. It doesn’t make him look heroic. Raj (Rajkummar Rao plays Omar) and I have ‘observed’ these events. It is a difficult choice for how can you not be judgemental about an antagonist. His own motivations are very true. He doesn’t believe that he is doing anything wrong. And then there is this character of his father who is very ambiguous, not sure whether his son is right or not.” The part is played by Prof. Keval Arora who teaches English at Kirorimal College and is a known name in the theatre circuit. “This is perhaps his first screen outing but he has done a tremendous job,” says Mehta.

Companion piece

The politics of the film might shift his position towards right of centre. “For once, the right wing might feel comforted by my work,” chuckles Mehta. “Having said that I don’t make films with my left or right leanings. I am trying to show you a political scenario and present all the points of view. It is like a companion piece to Shahid. If there is a Shahid, there is also an Omar. Shahid returned from a terrorist camp, and reformed. Omar didn’t, and went from strength to strength. The irony is the champion of human rights was killed. Omar is still alive.”

Complicity of state

Mehta says Omar shares “a contentious relationship with India.” “He is at large, Masood Azhar is still around. All the terrorists that were freed (during the Kandhar hostage crisis) are still wrecking havoc. We have not held back from naming Pakistani intelligence agencies. The complicity of the state in creating and harbouring individuals like Omar is clear.” Making a film on a story which is still unfolding is difficult to put into a structure. “It was indeed challenging. Terror has not ended, states are still harbouring terrorists. The point I am trying to make is that until we recognise that state is very much a part of this whole act, we will keep hiding behind individuals.”

Mehta says the film has been received well in the festival circuit. The reaction of American audience is crucial for it’s the brutal killing of journalist Daniel Pearl that made Omar a global terror. “We had had a huge North American audience at Toronto (Film Festival). They responded with anger. It is okay for it is a provocative film which makes you react. It is also going to make you go back and research more. It is not spoon fed to the audience. If I am asked why is he like this, I say go and probe why the world is the way it is today. In fact, in my opening remarks at Toronto, I said there were uncomfortable truths that we as a generation needed to confront.”

Mehta’s spouse Safeena Husain has been his silent collaborator. “When she was at the London School of Economics, Omar was also there. She gave me the background that motivated me to work on the screenplay. It has been years of writing and procrastinating.” But it was Mukul Dev, the actor, who gave him the story in 2005. “He is my co-writer. We have been trying to make it since then. Had it been made, Rajkummar would not have been there in it and I won’t have made many films that I made after that.”

Healthy competition

Mehta is inspired by the success of platforms like Netflix and has no qualms in admitting that he has evolved as a storyteller by watching content that is streamed on digital media.

“A lot of technical things in Omerta have come from my experience of watching digital series. Similarly, the kind of scale we have achieved in Bose, has not been seen in Indian television. One senior director told Raj that it looks better than many of our films.” Mehta maintains the quality of writing on digital medium is far superior to what we find in cinema. “Hollywood is lagging behind in the kind of writing you see on Netflix. With the Academy debating the eligibility of a Netflix original movie for Oscars, it has shaken up cinema’s hold and it’s healthy that the two mediums are challenging each other,” sums up Mehta