Telugu films’ change in outlook

more-in

Anything for love — ‘Fidaa’

When was the last time you saw a film where the guy came down to a girl’s hometown to settle there so that she can pursue the life of her dreams? Not only was Fidaa’s Bhanumati surprised knowing Varun’s move to shift to Banswada, the audiences too enjoyed the change. While the women hoped for a guy like Varun in their lives, the men took cue from his decision. This was a subtle gesture on how a man could be a feminist too.

Dad, move on — ‘Arjun Reddy’

In a decisive moment that marked the transformation of a complex character like Arjun Reddy, this heart-warming conversation between a father and a younger son at the funeral of the latter’s grandma showed the maturity of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The words from a son about how death and birth form the crucial moments of an individual’s life and how one needs to face them upright was just the tonic that the father needed to move on from this dark phase.

Mom, you taught me right — ‘Baahubali-The Conclusion’

Amarendra Baahubali, in going against his mother Sivagami, the very person who taught him the value of ‘kshatriya dharma’ made for an iconic conflict in the series finale. A hero was born out of the moment-the son chose to respect the dignity of women, precisely his better half on the decision to seek imminent justice over position and emotional connect with his mother. A rare on-screen moment where the the son was right to correct his mother!

Two timing right — ‘Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi’

Two thick buddies falling for the same girl is a space that Telugu cinema has often been in, but Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi gave it a contemporary twist. The friends Abhiram and Vasu propose together to their love interest Mahaa and promise her nothing would change if she says no either of them. The guys are firm to keep their friendship intact and don’t want love to make things awkward. Respecting friendship and love equally without making a fuss made this a moment to cherish for TFI!

A twist to the scare — ‘Anando Brahma’

At a time when the horror comedy space in Telugu cinema was losing its bite, Anando Brahma broke from the template; its unique spin of humans scaring the ghosts away with their antics impressed many a film goer. Mahi V Raghav picked up an angle where the ghosts should be scared of humans, given the latter are alive and they aren’t. There were no doubts about the showstealers — Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar — complementing their comic timing to the hilt.

Life after breakup — ‘Ninnu Kori’

Ninnu Kori went a step beyond Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Director Shiva Nirvana took the gamble of letting still in love ex-boyfriend enter the married woman’s home . Using a comic exterior to deal with the awkwardness of a girl doing her bit to help the jilted lover get over the breakup and open up to life, even as the husband watches on. Ninnu Kori did away with the ‘Jagame maaya’ mode with much maturity.

A unique antagonist — ‘Spyder’

Gore and blood needn’t always be about revenge and be backed by a concrete reason; the character arc of Bhairavudu, a bio terrorist in the film Spyder proved. Though a certain community objected to the portrayal of the character and his mindset of getting a high on seeing people cry and wail at funerals — A R Murugadoss presented a unique antagonist through the film, helped largely by S J Surya’s affecting performance.

Seeing it right — ‘Raja The Great’

Using Google Maps voice feature to land up at a venue, that someone with a visual impairment could play Kabaddi better than those who don’t, lines like ‘Okkasari vinapadi choodu, take me seriously’ added more juice and comic relief in Ravi Teja’s return to form with Raja The Great. How the character isn’t bothered about his inability to see and in fact goes onto help his friend and lady love walk in the dark broke certain stereotypes.