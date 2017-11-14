Sujoy Ghosh quits as IFFI Indian Panorama section jury chief after I&B Ministry drops two films from lineup

more-in

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on Tuesday resigned as jury chairman of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 Indian Panorama section in protest against the dropping of two films from the lineup.

The festival begins on November 20.

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga and Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Nude were rejected by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting despite being selected by the jury constituted as per the Indian Panorama regulations.

The Ministry is yet to come out with a statement specifying the reasons for the non-inclusion, despite repeated requests from various quarters.

Mr. Sasidharan will be filing a writ petition in the Kerala High Court against the non-inclusion of his film.

Little time for redressal

The list of selected films was submitted to the Ministry by the jury on October 13 but it announced the final list more than 15 days later, on November 9, leaving the two filmmakers with very little time for seeking avenues of redressal in the run-up to the festival.

Many members of the jury have expressed disappointment with the manner in which their decision was overruled, despite it being final and binding (as per clause 8.5 of the Indian Panorama regulations).

Mr. Sasidharan called the Ministry decision arbitrary and against all rules and norms. “The decision of the jury, appointed by the Ministry itself, is final. How can they quash it” he asked.

In October, the Ministry objected to Mr. Sasidharan’s film and its original title, Sexy Durga, denying it censor exemption and approval for screening at the Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival With Star 2017. The film eventually was played at the festival after it was given U/A certificate by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), which suggested the change of the title (which was amended to S Durga) and deletion of some words in some scenes. There were no cuts in scenes and visuals and the duration of the movie remained intact.

Widespread recognition and grant of awards

The film has garnered several international awards and recognition: Hivos Tiger award for best feature film in the International Film Festival of Rotterdam, Netherlands; Golden Apricot for best feature film in Yerevan, Armenia; best international feature in Guanajuato, Mexico; best feature film in the Geneva International Film Festival; Asia Pacific Screen Awards nomination for best director; young jury award for best film in Pesaro International Film Festival, Italy; special jury award for music & direction in Cinemajove, Valencia, Spain; jury award for best cinematography, Zerkalo, Tarkovsky Film Festival, Russia; and special jury mention at Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival With Star 2017.

Mr. Sasidharan hoped the Ministry step would not set a precedent. “This way, there won’t be any need for the jury; the Ministry will take the decision itself,” he said. What upset him most was the fear in the filmmaking community. “Such an incident would have otherwise created a huge hue and cry in Kerala. The silence now is dreadful,” he said.