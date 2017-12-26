‘Sound of Music’ actor Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68

A file picture of Heather Menzies-Urich (Left; Louisa von Trapp), Kym Karath (Centre; Gretl von Trapp), and Debbie Turner (Marta von Trapp) pose during the 50th anniversary screening of ‘The Sound of Music.’ | Photo Credit: Reuters

Actor Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, The Sound of Music, has died. She was 68.

“She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” her son Ryan Urich said.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children, in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

The Sound of Music won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“Heather was part of ‘the family.’ There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of The Sound of Music,” Ted Chapin, president and chief creative officer of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, said in a statement.

A Toronto native, Menzies-Urich’s other film credits include Hawaii and Piranha. On television, she appeared as a fugitive in Logan’s Run and had guest spots on Dragnet, Bonanza, Marcus Welby, M.D. and other series.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.