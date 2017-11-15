Part two: coming soon

more-in

It looks like Tamil cinema is primed to witness dozens of sequels soon. We have already seen films such as Singam 3, Baahubali 2, VIP 2 and Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 releasing this year. More are in the pipeline, either ready for release or on the floors and this includes Thiruttu Payale 2, Sathuranga Vettai 2, 2.0, Vishwaroopam 2, Sandakozhi 2, Charlie Chaplin 2, Goli Soda 2, Thamizh Padam 2, Maari 2, Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikesi, Kalakalappu 2, Kanchana 3, Rajathanthiram 2, Saamy Square and more. Besides these, films such as Thupparivaalan 2 and Indian 2 will start shoots soon and the buzz is that the Vikram Vedha team is also thinking on the lines of a sequel.

We also saw two more films being added to this list with Siddharth’s horror hit Aval and Nayanthara’s Aramm announcing the second part. Milind Rau, the director of the horror hit Aval, explains, “We made a climax with the possibilities of a sequel. Now that Aval is a hit, we have almost firmed up a sequel. If all things fall in place, it will release as early as summer of 2018.”

Kotapadi J Rajesh of KJR Studios, the producers of Aramm, says,“The response has been fabulous and I’m happy to announce that there will be a sequel titled Aramm 2 and it will release sometime next year.”

A year of sequels

The big picture is that 2018 is likely to be the year of sequels in Kollywood. Earlier, only big-hero movies used to have sequels for its recall value and fan base. Now, a lot of smaller films have also joined the sequel bandwagon.

Is Kollywood going the Hollywood way? Seven out of the 10 big Hollywood hits post 2000 are franchise films. The whole of Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes their entire comic book heroes, is a franchise. Hollywood studios love franchise films because they have built-in awareness with audiences and are comparatively a safe bet. The situation today in Tamil cinema is something similar to what Hollywood found itself in early 2000.

Says a leading Tamil producer who is now toying with the idea of doing a sequel: “To be honest, the super success of Baahubali 2 this year has created a craze for sequels. Now, if Rajinikanth’s Shankar-directed 2.0 based on the duo’s Enthiran, becomes a superhit, the floodgates will be opened. The sequel of a popular film has recall value and it is easier to market than going for a fresh subject. It is exactly what Kamal Haasan is doing with Indian 2, an ideal political launch vehicle for the Ulaganayagan.”

Fans want more

Hari, who is directing Saamy Square with Vikram, feels sequels work, as proved by Suriya’s Singam franchise. Hari says when a film becomes a superhit and comes closer to the audience for its theme, entertainment value and making, it actually becomes a brand, which can be extended.

But it also puts a lot of pressure on the hero and director. For example, Vijay, after the blockbuster Mersal (will there be a Mersal 2?), is doing a film with AR Murugadoss again, which will be his next release. The fans of the actor through social media are putting pressure on the duo to make a sequel to Thuppakki, though the team is planning an all-new subject. Kollywood is caught in a sequel spree, as there is a dearth of commercially viable fresh ideas.