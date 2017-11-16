SC clears release of film based on Kejriwal’s life

more-in

An Insignificant Man, billed by its makers as a film based on the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will hit the screens on Friday. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a stay on its release.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that any film, theatre, drama or novel was a creation of art and courts should not crucify the rights of an expressive mind.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Nachiketa Walhekar, who allegedly threw ink at Mr. Kejriwal in 2013. He claimed that he had been depicted as a convict in the film, though the trial in that case was still pending.

The bench, however, said freedom of speech and expression was sacrosanct and the the right should not be ordinarily interfered with.“Be it noted, a film or a drama or a novel or a book is a creation of art. An artist has his own freedom to express himself in a manner which is not prohibited in law and such prohibitions are not read by implication to crucify the rights of expressive mind,” the bench said.

As for the petitioner’s apprehension that the documentary film would be used as an evidence during the trial of the case, the bench said it cannot be commented upon as that would be for the trial court to adjudge under the Evidence Act.

The petitioner’s counsel told the bench that his image had been tarnished in the film and the filmmakers could have put in a disclaimer that trial in the ink-throwing case was pending.