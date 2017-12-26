Rural film fete in Assam draws crowds

more-in

A makeshift auditorium made of straw in a paddy field was the venue of an international film festival in a remote village in Assam this week.

At the first edition of Assam International Rural Film Festival (AIRFF), the audience enjoyed some world classics at Phesual village of Meleng tea garden area, which is about 25 km from Jorhat town and 320 km east of Guwahati.

The four-day festival, organised by the Assam Film Society (AFS), drew thousands of people. “I am involved with film festivals and societies across the country and worldwide for the last 40 years. I have never seen a proper international film festival being held at such an interior place in temporary theatres. It is happening for the first time,” said curator Premendra Mazumder.