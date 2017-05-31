Remembering Parvathamma Rajkumar

more-in

Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, wife of the late Kannada superstar Rajkumar, passed away on Wednesday morning due to prolonged illness in a private hospital here. She was 78. Parvathamma was the only woman producer-distributor-exhibitor of Kannada films. Vajreshwari Combines and Poornima Enteprises, started by her, have produced many of the films starring her husband Rajkumar and sons Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkmar and Puneet Rajkumar. She has produced over 80 films. Their 87th production was Run Antony starring Vinay Rajkumar, her grandson.

All her three sons- Shivaraj, Ragavendra, Punith along with other family members were present, said Ramaiah hospital president Naresh Shetty. Parvathamma's eyes have been donated as per her wishes, said her son Raghavendra Rajkumar.