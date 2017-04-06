The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

This movie tells the story of a man who ages in reverse and the incidents that follow after he falls in love with Daisy. Brad Pitt as Benjamin is certainly one of the best ever performances in Hollywood.

Hugo

It’s the story of a boy named Hugo, who, after his father’s death, is forced to live with his uncle in a railway station, repairing clocks. The film traces his adventures after he fixes a broken automaton, which he thought he had lost.

The Imitation Game

Based on the life of Alan Turing, a mathematician who successfully cracks the enigma code for the British government during World War II, the film is a captivating watch.

Interstellar

This is a science-fiction film in which a crew of astronauts travel through a wormhole in search of new planet, because the earth is in dire straits thanks to environmental pollution. The movie makes viewers conscious about the future of the earth and also shows the tender relationship between a father and daughter.

The Artist

A true classic. The plot deals with the relationship between a reputed actor from the silent films era and an up-and-coming actress, who is from the modern talkies era. The brilliant performance by the cast makes this movie a must-watch.

Readers can send in their top five movies to frkerala@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Please include your phone number as well.