The Lunchbox

A mistaken dabba delivery in Mumbai’s efficient delivery system connects a young bored housewife to a surly widower and that brings a dash of excitement and meaning in each other’s lives. The subtle performance of Irrfan Khan with Nawazuddin Siddique supporting him made this complete. The Lunchbox is ‘Indian food for the soul’.

Innale

A gem of a film from Padmarajan. Felicitous casting and stellar performances by Sreevidya, Jayaram, Shobana and Suresh Gopi (in a brief role) keeps you thinking about the movie long after the credits fade out.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Based on a book Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, it’s a tale of a special friendship between two women. A middle-aged aggressive woman meets a grand old lady and sees the world through her eyes and it changes her perception towards life. It will make you thankful for the friends you have and even give women a sense to stand up for their own rights.

Thaniavarthanam

A soul-touching story from Lohithadas. A family’s male members have a history of lunacy. The incidents that lead to the grim ending where the mother poisons her son and kills herself are unforgettable.

Mounaragam

How can the list be complete without a Maniratnam film? Beautiful story on how love blossoms between a husband and wife gradually. It also subtly shows the values in middle class India. Music score by Ilaiyaraja is haunting and merges with the very mood of the film.

