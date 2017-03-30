Of love and betrayal

Debutant director Rathan Linga’s Attu, releasing today, is a four-year project that he had painstakingly planned and executed. “I was searching for a location in North Madras for almost two years. After that, I spent another year training the lead artistes and another year to shoot the film,” says Rathan, who had won the best director award for his short film, Blood Revolution, at the Norway International Tamil Film Festival.

The title, which in Chennai lingo means duplicate, has Burmese origins and was used to describe someone who is uncontrollable (“yaarukkum adangathavan”). This is why the protagonist, played by debutant Rishi Rithvik, has that as his nickname. The film deals with love, betrayal and money playing havoc with his love life and friendships.

Archana Ravi, a Miss India finalist, plays the leading lady. Debutant Bobo Shashi (Deva’s nephew) has composed the music and S Ramalingam (of Visaranai fame) is the cinematographer.