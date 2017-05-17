Movies

Rajini will not disappoint 7 cr. Tamils, says his friend

Raj Bahadur and Actor Rajni   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Many want actor to start own political party: Raj Bahadur

In the midst of speculation on actor Rajinikanth’s entry into politics, Raj Bahadur, his friend of many years, has said the superstar had discussed the issue with him earlier this week.

“Considering the hints he has been dropping, I think Rajini will not disappoint seven crore Tamils,” said Raj Bahadur, who worked with him in the 1970s in the then Bangalore Transport Service.

‘He is under pressure’

Mr. Bahadur said Mr. Rajinikanth, who had come here to attend a family wedding on May 8, looked tense and discussed his dilemma on whether or not to enter politics. “Never have I seen him so tense. He expressed serious concern for the people of Tamil Nadu after the death of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa. There is immense pressure on him from people and his fans to enter politics. “Many, including me, want him to start his own party,” said Mr. Bahadur. His comments come a week after Mr. Rajinikanth said: “God willing, I will enter politics.” The actor, he said, would enter politics when he got a “direction” from his spiritual guru Mahavatar Babaji.

