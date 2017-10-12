Mehreen Kaur Pirzada: Confident of choosing

more-in

Two hits in a row can make any newcomer giddy, but Mehreen Pirzada, after Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gadha and Mahanubhavudu remains grounded and counts her blessing. “Every day I work on myself, I am much more groomed and confident. When I say confidence, it is about the choices I’m able to make. When I came to Hyderabad, director Hanu Raghavpudi signed me only after a three-day audition. He was so sure about the kind of performance he wanted out of me. I knew this is going to work.”

After the release of her debut film Mehreen, like any other newcomer, hoped for a quick second film but she didn’t have it easy. Despite a long wait, the actor showed resilience and wisdom. She says clearly, “I have always been like that, I never jump into something unless I am sure. You get your first film by luck and the rest is all about the choices you make. After Krishna Gadi… people did have high expectations from me and I must say I am blessed to have Mahanubhavudu as the second film. I had to wait a year and a half for my second release. Now the expectation is growing stronger with the next week’s release – Raja the great.”

Mehreen is a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra and wishes to work and be busy like her. She avers, “Frankly I was confident and knew that my life would be like this. I want to work, travel and have time just enough to sleep. I just want to be busy and luckily the next two years are going to be like this. Mahanaubhavudu is a hit and even before the release I was 200 percent sure it would work big time. I just heard half narration and told Maruti I’m on board..”

In Raja the great, Mehreen plays the role of a girl in depression and meets a blind man who brings life and colour into her life. About the concept she says, “The movie is dedicated to visually challenged people. There is never a point in the film when you feel, ‘oh he is blind’. Love is all about emotions, you should look within yourself and fall in love from the soul.”

She adds, “Earlier I would empathise with the visually challenged but after seeing Ravi Teja in the film, how he performed, I realised that none of us normal people can do what they are capable of. It changed me as a person. People asked me why I work in stories where the hero has some limitation or the other. I can only say I am happy being offered good roles.”

Mehreen asserts she is lucky to have been launched by Suseenthiran in a Tamil film starring Sundeep Kishan.

Language is never a problem for her as she feels emotions have no barrier. She is proud to be working in all the three languages at a very early stage in her career.

Sounding very sensible, she says, “All this success makes me want to work harder and entertain people. It is important that we be the right role model, not just entertain onscreen; off screen too we should do something that will inspire people to do good work. I am celebrating Diwali in Hyderabad with my team and all excited about Raja the great release.”