Meet the candid Kabir

Central Delhi is not new to Kabir Bedi. Many summers back when he was studying at St. Stephen’s College, he used to frequent Gaylord restaurant in Regal building when the going was good. “It had lovely food but it was very expensive. So we had to save to go there and say, good Lord gives so that Gaylord takes it away!” laughs Bedi as we settle for a quick bite at The Mist restaurant at The Park. In the city as the ambassador of Sightsavers India, Bedi goes back in time to share memories of his illustrious batch which included personalties like Kapil Sibal, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shekhar Kapur, Michael Dalvi, S.Y. Quraishi, Randhir Singh.... “As I had to pay my way through college, I had little time for anything else and others’ extra curricular activities I can’t share because they are still around. We were a great generation,” exults Bedi as he counts his favourite hang out spots which ranged from University canteen to Paranthewali Gali to Milk Bar in Connaught Place.

An excellent athlete during school days, Bedi always had a good appetite but nothing in comparison to his father, Pyare Lal Singh. Trying Delhi chat platter, Bedi narrates his story. “My father and uncle had legendary appetites. In Kapurthala, people refused to eat with them because they ate so much that others felt they would get blamed for it. They used to do kushti followed by almonds and lassi and would carry a basket of eggs to school. One day they had their dinner after that they went for hunting deer. They killed one and decided to eat it. The elder members advised against it but when they insisted they were allowed to cook on the condition that they have to finish it. As expected, they could not but to prove themselves right they threw the meat as far as they could. Interestingly, it landed in a Jain household. Next day, it came back covered with a white sheet. They got severely thrashed for it.” Having said that, Bedi says, growing up with a Sikh father and Buddhist mother provided him early lessons in compassion and caring for the less fortunate. His mother, a Buddhist nun, took him to Burma when he was just 10. “I was ordained as a novice monk. It meant you have to cut your hair and you could not eat after 12 noon. It was a usual practice there where children could take training in Buddhist tradition for three months. I have seen the democratic side of Burma before the military regime took over.” This, he says, explains his support for Aung Saan Suu Kyi. From a novice monk, Bedi lived the other extreme with equal conviction. “Yes, we were the products of the swinging 60s!” exclaims Bedi.

Crossing boundaries

Going back to days when he used to freelance with the All India Radio, Bedi recalls he used to study during the day and broadcast during the night. Then came the earliest days of Doordarshan where his world news programme was very popular. “That formed the basis of my desire to get involved in films. Theatre was always a hobby. When I went to Mumbai, I joined advertising. Then I did Tughlaq with Alyque Padamsee. Soon producers started offering me roles. My getting into films is more of an accident than design.” Then the Italians came! “ My first big hit was Kachhe Dhaage, a dacoit film. I realised that if I have to seriously pursue a career in Hindi films, I have to do song and dance. Even though I love song and dance, I didn’t want to do it. I realised if I have to be in acting, I have to broaden my horizon.”

So whatever Hindi films he did, it was training for his international career. “As Sandokan was an Asian hero, they came to Bombay on their way to ten cities in Asia to find their Sandokan and the first actor they met was me. They needed a tall, athletic, bearded and romantic guy. One thing led to another. They came to me, I didn’t go to them,” Bedi underlines while sipping his masala chai.

Similarly, when MGM was looking to internationalise the Bond franchise with Octopussy, they decided to rope in Bedi as by then he has become a big name in Europe. Priyanka Chopra has broken through now but Bedi managed his career in three continents in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a time as he reminds, “when there was no e-mail.” Also, there was little recognition by the media back home. “I had to make my presence felt by anchoring film festivals.”

Having worked in different parts of the world, Bedi has had the opportunity to experience different cuisines. “It was a bit like when in Rome, do as the Romans do. While shooting for Sandokan, one of my jobs was to explore what are the different tastes and smells of Italian cuisine. They had hundreds of variations. The same pasta arabiata tastes differently in Rome, Naples and Sicily. This was something like India. It was a great learning experience. In Los Angeles, food was more internationalised; every cuisine was available. It was not difficult adjusting to new taste but I loved the old taste also. So, I had to find out Indian restaurants and at that time most Indian restaurants outside used to serve only North Indian food.”

Bedi loves to cook when he is abroad. “I prefer chicken Chettinad over butter chicken and like Amrtisari style of making fish. Making Italian is easier but the crucial part there is how you work with the sauces.” Over the years, Bedi has an experience of how crews of different nationalities behave. “Italian crew expects the producer to fly crates of paste anywhere in the world. If they don’t get it, there would be a rebellion! Indian crews are much more adaptable.” Once, Bedi even tried to win over a prominent British producer for a role by inviting him for dinner. “Unfortunately, every dish that my then wife Susan, who is normally a good cook, prepared that day turned out to be flat. Even the strawberries that I brought from mountains turned out to be sour.” It goes without saying that Bedi didn’t get the role!

This provides one the link to talk about his search for a soulmate. “I am very happy for people who find their soulmates in first attempt. I would say I don’t believe in the concept of destined soulmates. Most of the time, people marry without adequate reflection. Love is a very general word and it’s often a blind men and an elephant kind of situation. Even in romantic love, there are many variations. Passion and sexual acrobatics that you go through should give way to a sense of togetherness and companionship. If they are not there, you are stuck. Many times, things that drive people apart, are present from the very beginning. You choose not to see them or you choose to ignore them. You describe those things as cute or eccentricities until they come to hit you,” analyses Bedi adding that in films world over love is romanticised. “The gradations and incarnations of love are mostly missing.”

Cooking helps here too as Bedi recounts how he impressed his current wife Parveen Dusanj by cooking for her. “We met during the staging of The Far Pavilions and I started cooking food for her. She was very impressed by the fact that I cooked for her. It helped me win her heart,” gushes Bedi

‘Best is yet to come’

Bedi admits that by and large it is true that Hindi film industry didn’t give him the roles that he deserved. “Also, some of the best roles that I did were in films which didn’t work at the box office,” says Bedi citing examples of Mohenjo Daro and Taj Mahal. “Otherwise, the industry has treated me with a great deal of respect. I believe in Bollywood my best is yet to come.” As one looks at him with disbelief, he reminds that last year he has done films in five languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Italian and English. And we all know how Anarkali and Gautamiputra Satkarni excelled at the box office.

He has aged gracefully and his voice booms more than ever before. “It’s god’s gift and a gift from my parents. The basic voice comes as a raw material and then you have to refine it with some riyaaz. I do it everytime I have a recording and I must say my voice has improved over the years. The best example is Mohenjo Daro where I had to make the character look and sound powerful.”