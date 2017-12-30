‘Life has given me enough’

People often talk of nepotism in the film industry but the journey isn’t easy even if you are a daughter of a former superstar and a sister of a reigning superstar. Manjula is a bundle of talent but was initially not given an opportunity to show what she was capable of.

Despite all the opposition from her father Krishna’s fans, she made her debut as an actor in Kavya’s Diary and later turned producer. After years, she hasdirected her maiden movie Manasuki Nacchindi and has also created a platform for people to share their stories.

The ebullient, warm and articulate Manjula is super positive about her story and is waiting for its release; she also introduces her daughter as an actor in the film that has Sundeep Kishan, Amyra Dastur and Tridha Chowdary in the lead.

Why has there been a gap in your acting career?

Acting was never my main thing and I know I can never be a regular actor. Even if something comes to me, nothing is good enough. It was only fun at that point of time (Kavya’s Diary). After that it was the producer’s role that interested me and filmmaking. There was something missing at a deeper level and I was searching for it; when I introspected I knew it was to do with storytelling. I liked it when I started doing that. The satisfaction is different when you are the storyteller. I thought you need to have command over language to be a writer. Though I had an idea of writing, I realised one need not have literary command. Words are important but they are secondary. What’s important is the narrative and the feelings you intend to convey. As an actor, you get into a role someone else has written for you. Now I get to be the creator.

Which is a satisfying role, being a director or producer?

I have acted and produced films; it has been great fun but the best part is believing in your story and wanting to share it. I felt so comfortable on the first day of the shoot. The minute I walked in, I knew I had to be here, calling the shots. The cinematographer said I worked like a director who has done 10 films. I didn’t cultivate it; it was in me I guess.

How did ‘Manasuki Nacchindi’ happen?

It was not a fleeting thought. Love stories always inspired me. Without love there is no life. There is so much for me to share as a person and my experience in life. Storytelling is fun. This is not a frivolous story. It has all the fun and entertaining values. It is commercial, young and also an urban, deep story.

I wanted to create a platform and started a social movement called ‘Manasuki Nacchindi’. It hasn’t been easy for me to do what I wanted but a platform like this makes it easier for people to share their goals. Life has given me enough and I want to give back. It could be trekking, writing, painting... where you can share your stories and there is a panel of advisors who can support you. I got a break because someone gave me an opportunity and I want to do that now.

Is it annoying when you are addressed as lady director or when ? And why are women directors are considered synonymous with love stories?

Not only in direction, sometimes I feel that people never treated me differently because I am a woman. People will take you seriously when you know your work and do it well. There are so many women directors narrating amazing stories in different genres. Irrespective of gender, what each wants wants is different. To begin with, people choose love stories perhaps because there is so much to say in it. Women understand emotions very well and everyone will agree that we are more in connect with our feelings. It will be a plus to have more women directors.

Tell us about ‘Manasuki Nacchindi’.

My husband and daughter are playing important roles in it. There are a lot of other interesting and good actors. The story is straight from my heart and I feel whenever original content comes out, there is a unique quality to it. Every scene is fresh. It is all about following your heart. It is a commercially viable movie with a deep emotional connect. I really surprised myself when I started writing; I didn’t know what I was capable of. The characters began shaping up and they have a life of their own, I was only channelling them. Both the girls are strong personalities and my heroine Nitya is my ideal. She is strong, fun and experiencing life even in while going through tough moments.

We shot the film in Hyderabad, Goa and Kerala. In Kerala we would shoot with wet shoes, when the rain stopped we would quickly grab a few minutes and shoot. There is nothing dramatic and cinematic about the film. I plan to show the first copy to my dad and Mahesh. The film is scheduled to release on January 26.