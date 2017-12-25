Man of many parts: on Manav Kaul

more-in

It has been more than a month but Tumhari Sulu continues to engage audience. No doubt, it is a Vidya Balan film but what makes the film really wholesome is a strong support cast led by Manav Kaul. As Ashok Dubey, Sulu’s better half who sometimes wavers with a sense of insecurity, Manav is as real as real can be. Still, he doesn’t become a furniture or a fly on the wall in the middle class setting. “I can’t, it is not in my blood,” chuckles Manav during the course of a freewheeling conversation. Manav says what attracted him to the film was its writing. “I had not read such a real middle-class story before. It is a happy film. It seemed like the story of my bhai and bhabhi. A love story of a married couple. I called up to congratulate Suresh Triveni and asked him how he has been able to find humour in such mundane things.”

An accomplished writer himself, Manav says any young writer can write complicated stuff but it is very difficult to write a simple story. “The freshness reflects in the conversations and even in the dance number ‘Banja Tu Meri Rani’. I am no great dancer but it is the freshness that makes it infectious.” On the chemistry with Vidya, Manav says anybody who spends some time with the actress feels that he knows her for a long time. “Such is the warmth that she exudes. So for my audition, Suresh took me to meet her. She had a busy day and after some conversation Suresh asked me to crack a joke. He didn’t know how bad I am with jokes. it was my test. I managed a cheap one, she looked at me for a second, and broke into uncontrolled laughter. Soon I also joined her and the ice broke.”

Coming back to the furniture joke, I make it because his approach in theatre is completely different. There he doesn’t reach out to the audience. Instead he expects them to offer their hand first. Hansa, the film that he has directed gives a sense he is seeking to enter art house space. His next, Tathagat, is waiting in the wings for quite some time because Manav is not happy with the edit. Amidst all this, Manav is playing characters which make their presence felt. “ As an actor, I want more and more people to see me. As a filmmaker, I am clear that I don’t want to make commercial films. I put my own money. In fact, I don’t even want to release them in theatres.” He reminds how he put Hansa on YouTube for free.

“In acting,” he says, “you can do everything that you can’t do in real life. It is true for writing as well. Imagine, people clapping when you are crying. Sometimes, I wonder whether it could happen in real life. That’s why I find acting therapeutic. I try to be naked in front of the audience,” he muses. “And,” he continues, “you can carry three-four persons inside. We all do. The difference is I have more clarity about each of them.”

Some years back, Manav was an idealist who looked at commercial Bollywood with disdain and wanted to create a parallel universe. As the quality of writing has changed in Hindi cinema, Manav has found a common ground. “I am often asked why don’t I pick more roles? The problem is when I am writing and directing a play, it consumes six months and no filmmaker can wait for that long. Now I have decided to give 4-5 years to acting.” Also, he adds, the kind of work that is now being done, he doesn’t have to compromise on his idealism. “See, now filmmaking is like T-20 in the sense that we know 30 good players are there. It is no longer the same eleven players that we knew by name. Today, Shlok Sharma has made a feature film on an iphone. If you have a story to tell, there is no excuse anymore.”

Excuse is the word that he hates as a director and ensures that he doesn’t have to make one when he is acting. “I like to give auditions for roles because an actor should not hide anything from the director. He should not have any doubts about me when he is shooting. I have worked with many actors and I hate those who come up excuses like ki aisa main isliye kar raha tha. Both theatre and cinema are group activities where the vision of one person is paramount. I want my actor to be in character all the time, on the stage or the set. Similarly even if it is discomforting for me, I do the part the way my director has visualised it. My interpretation should not cloud his judgement. All good actors are like that, irrespective of the schools they come from. Sudhir Pandey is old school but he is like water.”

Manav says the kind of theatre he does there is not much difference in the skills that are required for screen. “People used to say an actor can’t show his back to the audience but I have done plays where we say lines without facing the audience. Now it is just a matter of common sense. In cinema, camera can come up to your face, while in theatre it is always a long shot. So you have to make necessary adjustments.”

The increasing mob censorship of creative arts irks Manav. “I feel asking for a ban on something is more like promoting that venture. Nobody cares for a film or play. Once you ask for a ban, people start noticing it.” For years, he says, theatre practitioners have to submit their plays to Maharashtra State Performance Scrutiny Board before getting a performing licence from the police. “Now theatre is something that evolves. It is not a recorded thing. There have been times when we have been asked to cut one or two lines. But is somebody going to be present in every show to check and as creative people we can say the same thing in many ways. So it doesn’t make sense to me.”

An original playwright, Manav’s writings have taken the shape of two books of short stories. “The third one is releasing this January,” he interrupts. “I had a story folder called Writings in my computer. I used to write there without bothering about the form. Mumtaz Bhai Patangwale was also a short story which I later turned into a play. I lost the folder twice but my brother, who is computer savvy, recovered it. When a publisher saw them, he found merit and today I get lot of feedback form youngsters and emerging writers on Prem Kabtoor and Theek Tumhare Peeche.” His next is on Instagram writing. “It will be a mix of poetry and prose like I went to Prague in search of Kafka and it took the form of Prague diaries. The medium provides opportunity for instinctive writing.”