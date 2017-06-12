Making connections

In an industry where outsiders easily fall into an image trap after the initial burst, Sushant Singh Rajput is trying to be different in each film. His films haven’t performed consistently at the box office but it doesn’t matter to him and he makes an effort to help you understand it. “It is only important if you have a certain goal in your head. I am not like that. Thankfully, the kind of journey I have had, it has given me all the information not to be like this.” Hailing from a middle class family in Bihar, Sushant admits he knows the value of money and acknowledgement, the two variables that still define success in a large part of India. “We are a big family, so money was a big differentiator right from young age. When it is not there, it is very important. Youngsters accept these differentiators because they don’t realise that they have been lied to all their life. We are always told success means being rich and being acknowledged. This is the answer to every question. But this a big lie. Thankfully, I was good at what I was told to do,” says Sushant who was an engineering student at Delhi College of Engineering when he left the course midway to pursue his dream. “As I was an introvert, I didn’t know it feels great when I communicate.”

So what made him open up? When he got admission in Delhi College of Engineering, he felt he had “arrived”. So he started looking for “options for what else he could do.” “I joined dance classes, where Shiamak (Davar) sir said that I should try theatre. So I joined Barry John.” While doing theatre, he discovered he could emote in a way that affected people. “I could make people laugh and cry. I felt powerful. Of course, it came by practice but when you perform in front of strangers and find that you can move them emotionally, it means a lot to somebody who never knew he had this ability. It was a discovery to the point that I did it for three years only to be absolutely sure that I belong to this space. Meanwhile, I didn’t tell my family,” recollects Sushant. “And I didn’t do it because I wanted to be rich. When I was on stage, I didn’t care whether I am rich or not,” he says with a sense of pride.

After theatre, when he started doing television, people started recognising him on the streets. “There was acknowledgement of my presence and there was a constant supply of money. It was a big high but it took me only two-three months to get used to it. After that it felt like I had it all my life! Had I been working for these two things, I would have been lost by now. If you give me these things I am alright, if you don’t, I am not missing them.”

What commands his attention is a character that he doesn’t know anything about. “I want to realise it by using my core skills. That’s why I am experimenting again and again. I know when you like to do things you don’t know about, there are more chances of failing but that’s subjective. People think you are are failure, you don’t.”

Like his flight with Byomkesh Bakshy? “Exactly, as a character is the only thing that can keep me engaged for those 8-10 months of shoot. I have seen when I have worked hard and my film doesn’t open like Byomkesh, Saturday and Sunday I am disappointed but by Monday morning I am completely fine. Monday is mine,” he insists. “Not that I force myself to be fine. Unfortunately, a film’s box office report often overshadows the actor’s performance. I am not trying to convince you that I am a wannabe superstar, I am trying to prove that I am Byomkesh, that I am Dhoni and that convincing thing has to happen in the first 10 minutes. After that audience gets into the story.”

But how will he explain something like Raabta, a reincarnation story, released this past week? “I really liked the script. Initially, I had doubts because I don’t believe in reincarnation but I don’t want to think that god is not so innovative. When I read it, I found it engaging. I don’t believe that animals talk to each other in proper grammar but when I see them conversing in The Jungle Book, I like it. I know wormholes are only in theory but Interstellar felt good. It is not always about what the film talks about, but how it talks about what it talks about. This is one thing that resonated with me. Also, there has to be something in the character which I don’t completely understand or am not sure whether I can do it.”

Body language

Body language is the first thing that he creates. “When I was doing Dhoni, I was sure that I will not do his impression. But if I don’t remind you of Dhoni, there is no point. It was not about being good, but about being right. Kids don’t know grammar but they pick up so much from the surroundings that they don’t know when they start talking. So I didn’t do any analysis. I didn’t touch a pen. I just watched 200-300 hours of his footage and listened to 100 hours of his audio. The process had become part of my everyday life. So when I actually started preparing, the muscles started moving in a certain way.” All those small things, says Sushant, that he did that reminded people of Dhoni were not forced. “I didn’t know when I was doing it because I had done it so many times that they had become part of me. While doing Raabta, I had to drop the bat and make two swords as the extension of my body.”

Now he is playing an astronaut in Chandamama Door Ke, a sci-fi adventure directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chuhan. “You have to quickly lose the rhythm of the previous character and identify differentiators of the next character. Human body is adaptable, and I am very adaptable!” chuckles Sushant.

“Indian audience is exposed to films like Gravity , Interstellar and Life and we are intelligent enough to understand that we don’t have that much of budget but is there is a way we can use some affordable technology and can still create the same output. That’s the high. It is a mix of some classified stuff of the 80s mixed with fictional stuff of 2019 where this first Indian guy lands on moon,” relates Sushant, quickly reminding that ISRO has plans to send an Indian on lunar surface by 2020.

Having said that Sushant avers that he doesn’t think about people when he says yes to a film. “If I think about people’s expectations, I shouldn’t be signing these films. I should be signing commercially viable films, whatever my definition of commercially viable films is. I am being selfish here and I am signing films for myself. This is something that I learnt in theatre. Both Barry and Nadira (Babbar) told me that you have nobody to convince as an actor. You just have to convince yourself.”

On industry’s behaviour towards outsiders, Sushant says when Byomkesh flopped, he didn’t have a release for one-and-a-half years, still before the release of Dhoni he had four films. “I have no reason to complain that they are treating me any differently.”

Driven by passion

After working with big names, he has films with relatively inexperienced directors. “Whatever films that I have signed are risky projects. They might not be big names but they are passionate like how I am driven by passion, not talent. Talent we will cultivate and we will not get to know that we have cultivated it. I can be talented in something which I hate,” muses Sushant. He knows if his films won’t do well at the box office, there will be repercussions. “I won’t get films that I want to do. But I can always go back to theatre and television. Trust me, when I quit engineering, I was staying with six guys in a single room and kitchen in Mumbai. I used to wash clothes, cook food, do background dancing, martial arts, and I was so happy. With all the money and acknowledgement, I can match that but can’t go beyond that happiness. If nothing happens, I will go back there.”