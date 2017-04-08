Love, lust in the heartland

Mirza Juuliet follows on the footsteps of Ishaqzaade — placing Shakespeare’s tale of immortal love in rough and rugged Uttar Pradesh. Here, instead of the war of the families it’s the heroine’s three brothers (all Shuklas) taking on her lover Mirza. There are the political machinations and religious differences in the background and lots of gunshots, blood and gore and bawdy jokes littered all over the script.

The machismo and male entitlement get unbearable: especially in a scene where the eldest of Juliet’s brothers humiliates his wife in front of the family. If that were not enough there is Juuliet’s utterly caricaturised, over the top, sex maniac of a fiancée played by an otherwise competent actor Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Misogyny overload

Then, there are gems in the name of dialogue: the hero asserts that a woman likes the touch of a man if it makes her feel secure. Sex is referred to as ‘miyan-biwi ka dangal’. The worst is the callousness and absolute insensitivity with which rape is dealt with by the girl’s own family and how the film normalises it, as though that’s how it happens in the entire Hindi heartland. Like Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade, Pia Bajpai is all feisty and furious as Juuliet, even when she is blatantly plugging Himganga oil within the film or asking the hero, in a faux cute way, if he has ever had sex.

Darshan Kumaar gets way too earnest and righteous as Mirza and the effort shows on screen.

In a nutshell, pretty pointless.