Irrfan’s ‘Doob’ to premiere at Shanghai Film Festival

Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s bilingual film Doob — No Bed Of Roses, starring Irrfan Khan, will have its world premiere at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film’s story revolves around the members of two families, who discover love for each other when the head member of a family dies. It also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra.

Doob has been produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films.

Irrfan is currently shooting in New York for his upcoming Hollywood project Puzzle with Kelly Macdonald.

The actor will try and squeeze time out of his shooting schedule to attend the premiere which will take place at the end of this month.