IFFI row: Another jury member resigns

A day after jury chairman Sujoy Ghosh and jury member Apurva Asrani tendered their resignations yet another member, filmmaker Gyan Correa, quit from the Indian Panorama jury of the International Film Festival of India 2017 (IFFI). The move was in protest against the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s decision to drop Nude and S Durga from the original line-up.

Vani Tripathi Tikoo, a member of the festival’s steering committee, said that the resignations will have no impact on IFFI. “It is not going to cast any shadow on the festival. In the whirlpool of who is right and who is wrong, we will have a grand festival,” she said.

Tripathi claimed that all the jury members were informed that these two films were being dropped and had been given reasons for the same. “Every one including me was told by the government about the decision. So to say they were not kept in the loop is wrong,” she added.

She expressed deep disappointment with Ghosh’s resignation in particular: “He e-mailed his resignation to the media, instead of flagging his concerns to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani or the Ministry officials. This makes me circumspect.”

Stressing on the independence of functioning at IFFI she added: “I can’t comment on the demons in someone’s head, but I can say this for sure that in the last four years that I worked at IFFI, no one has ever picked up the phone to tell me or others what to do.”

Meanwhile, esteemed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday said the government decision to remove the two films from the Indian Panorama at IFFI is both illegal and immoral. “It nullifies the role of the selection committee. Are we to believe that from now onwards the selection as well as rejection of films will be done by the government directly? The results can only be disastrous,” he told The Hindu.

The makers of the Golden Lotus national award-winning movie Kaasav, which features in the IFFI line-up, also expressed solidarity with filmmakers Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (S Durga) and Ravi Jadhav (Nude). “If the news in media and views expressed on social media are to be believed the two films were selected by the jury of Indian Panorama 2017 and then deleted by I & B Ministry. We as filmmakers are with the feelings of the makers of these two films and the selection committee. We strongly believe in freedom of expression,” director duo Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar said in a statement.

A Facebook post announcing that Kaasav was being withdrawn from IFFI went viral on Tuesday. But Vichitra Nirmitee (production company of Bhave and Sukthankar) and Dr. Mohan Agashe, the producers of the film, termed it as “misleading” and said they are in the process of assessing the facts behind the controversy and finalising their official decision. “The fact is that as of now we are in the process of planning our act of protest,” they said.