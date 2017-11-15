IFFI movie selection row: Another jury member quits

more-in

A day after jury chairman Sujoy Ghosh and jury member Apurva Asrani tendered their resignations yet another member, filmmaker Gyan Correa, quit from the Indian Panorama jury of the 48th International Film Festival of India 2017 (IFFI) in protest against Information and Broadcasting Ministry's decision to drop Nude and S Durga from the original line-up. Though Correa confirmed the news to The Hindu, a further statement or comment is still awaited.

Decision to remove illegal, immoral: Adoor

Esteemed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday said the government decision to remove the two films from the Indian Panorama at IFFI is both illegal and immoral. “It nullifies the role of the selection committee. Are we to believe that from now onwards the selection as well as rejection of films will be done by the government directly? The results can only be disastrous,” he told The Hindu.

Support to Sanal, Jadhav

Meanwhile, the makers of the Golden Lotus national award-winning movie Kaasav, which features in the IFFI line-up, have expressed solidarity with Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (S Durga) and Ravi Jadhav (Nude). “If the news in media and views expressed on social media are to be believed the two films-Nude & S Durga - were selected by the jury of Indian Panorama 2017 and then deleted by I & B Ministry. We as filmmakers are with the feelings of the makers of these two films and the selection committee. We strongly believe in freedom of expression,” director duo Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar said in a statement.

They said that they would participate in any act of protest. “Let us all the filmmakers in Indian Panorama-not only the makers of Marathi films-unite and take a decision to make an impact,” they said.

A facebook post announcing that Kaasav was being withdrawn from IFFI went viral yesterday. But Vichitra Nirmitee (production company of Bhave and Sukthankar) and Dr. Mohan Agashe, the producers of the film, termed it as “misleading” and said they are in the process of assessing the facts behind the controversy and finalising their official decision. “The fact is that as of now we are in the process of planning our act of protest,” they said.