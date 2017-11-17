‘I want to just keep working’

Radhika Apte, who has been part of film festival juries including MAMI and Cairo, is now ready to mentor aspiring filmmakers to live their dream of making a short film in Fame-istan, an initiative of MTV in which each month a short film will be completed under the mentor’s guidance. “I am feeling somewhat responsible. It is not like judging somebody but something more interactive. I believe it will involve sharing of ideas, fruitful discussions so that the films can come out better,” says the actor who has impressed the critics and audience alike with her performances in Kabali, Phobia, Parched, Manjhi - The Mountain Man and Badlapur among other films.

Though the interaction was held during the break of Radhika’s busy shooting schedule, she carefully emphasised certain points. She explains that being on a jury and being a mentor are two different things for her as mentorship demands more than judging and decision does not always rest with the mentor. “You have to give your inputs but the person may or may not take your inputs. As an actor you have varied experiences and in my view rather than telling them how to do it, you just have to share your experiences.”

Radhika who has become the poster girl of independent cinema after her film has also worked in many short films including Anurag Kashyap’s That Day After Every day and Sujoy Ghosh’s Ahalya, which came at a time when she was starting to get recognition in Hindi films. It was these movies, she agrees, which gave her visibility in the digital medium.

According to Radhika, though the nature of work is different, short films are similar to features except for the number of days involved. “You have to work with the same level of dedication. Just because the duration is not that long, you cannot lower your focus.” Though film is a director’s medium, the actors usually contributes to the whole process which she says is important, as it keeps them engaged with the character and helps the story to grow. “Though the level of inputs varies from director to director, no director will ask you to strictly follow what he or she feels. You definitely contribute as an actor at the script level as you have to make the character your own. You have to be involved throughout and that teaches you a lot,” she observes.

Different pleasure

Born and raised in Pune, the epicentre of Maharashtra’s theatre scene, Radhika worked with theatre troupe Aasakta before venturing into films. Being actively involved in Bollywood for more than four years now, she has appeared only in a handful of films. From her selection of films, it is evident that she wants to satisfy herself creatively as well as finding her own niche in that process. “Getting the work consistently, making a living out of your work and remaining good in what you do is a challenge in itself. It is an ongoing thing as it is a freelance job and though it is full of difficulties, it gives you tremendous pleasure of different sorts,” she reflects.

Radhika wants to be the part of the new age filmmaking wherein her involvement can contribute to the whole process. She asserts that it is high time that one starts looking at female actors beyond archetypical heroines since the representation of every character is changing for good. “It is not just female actors who are now getting good roles where they can show their full talent but also those small character actors which were earlier not given importance,” she asserts. After sharing screen space with Rajnikanth in Kabali, the 32-year-old actor is ready to be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Padman and has kitty full of projects. These include The Field, Bhavesh Joshi, Bombairiya and Netflix original Sacred Games which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. “I want to just keep working and let my work speak for itself,” she remarks.