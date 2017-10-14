I am enjoying being a CBFC board member, says Vidya Balan

more-in

Actor Vidya Balan, who is one of the board members of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Saturday said she was enjoying her new role.

In August this year, the National Award-winning actor was appointed as part of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“I am enjoying being a board member. A lot of people don’t know what it means to be a board member... We don’t watch all films, only when there is a problem we see the film. So I have seen very few films, which is a good news,” Vidya told reporters here at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu.

On the board, Vidya is joined by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, TS Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta.

The new board members were announced on the same day when Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked as the CBFC chief and replaced by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi.