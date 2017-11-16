‘Gruham’ goes against the grain

On Wednesday morning, following an early media screening of the horror film Gruham, Siddharth was beaming. Understandably so. He, director Milind Rau and team had succeeded in getting the small gathering scared out of their wits in a few scenes (we’ll get to the review in another feature). Released in Tamil as Aval and The House Next Door in Hindi, the Telugu film took its time to release.

Milind Rau and Siddharth have been friends for years and more interestingly, director Mani Ratnam’s protégées. So when they decided to make a film in the horror genre, they felt they were swimming against the tide. “Mani sir doesn’t watch horror films and hasn’t made a film in that genre. So if we are steering in a different direction, we wanted to do a good job of it. We spent a lot of thinking how we can scare the audience,” laughs Siddharth.

Milind and Siddharth, who share the writing credits, were scouting for a story and came across stories told from a scientific point of view and about paranormal activity. Then, there were a set of experiences from a friend. This story, which lends itself to a jugalbandi of science and the paranormal, got dramatised for the trilingual.

What is true and what’s fiction is a tricky question to address. “Around 60% is written based on the real story and then we took the liberty to dramatise,” says Milind. Siddharth feels it’s tough to delineate: “If you have experienced paranormal activity, the story is true for you; someone else might term it hallucination or interpret it in a different way. The questions are always there. As the story moves to the third act, we introduced a lot of fiction.”

The third act leading up to the climax, highlights a social issue. This, aver Milind and Siddharth, was intentional. This was their way of leaving the audience with a thought. “We come across certain news reports that make us wonder if things like this can happen even in India of 2017. We chose one such issue as the core of the film. Look at the story backwards, from this issue, and everything is connected to it. We didn’t hammer down the message but build into the story organically.”

At the pre-production stage, the team worked with ‘to do’ and ‘not to do’ lists; the second list was longer as it pointed out all the clichés in horror cinema. So you won’t find dark, creepy corners. The houses in the hills where the drama unfolds are swathed in light and the colour palette is a mix of green, red and brown as against the predictable blue-black template.

The production and costume departments worked in sync to make this possible.

Among the highlights of Gruham is the music and sound design. Composer Girishh Gopalakrishnan lets silence build up the tension in key scenes while hypnotising with his score in certain other segments. The emphasis is on minimal to moderate sound.

Girishh worked on the music for three and a half years, experimenting with at least four to five possibilities for different sequences. Looking back, he laughs and admits, “I worked on it for so long that finally Siddharth had to barge into my office and take away the music files and tell me I need to stop.” The sound design and cinematography (by Shreyaas Krishna) result in several moments to savour.