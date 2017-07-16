From Aladdin to Avengers: the latest from D23 Disney fan expo

more-in

There are princesses everywhere at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California where D23, the bi-annual Disney fan expo is being held. Snow White adjusts her short black wig while Rapunzel seems to have forgotten hers at home and sports a short, spiky pixie instead. Ariel walks by, wearing a green, sequined skirt in lieu of a tail, while a bright-haired Merida hoists a quiver of arrows on her shoulders. Belle appears to be the most popular costume around -- girls sporting the famous yellow gown sway by in droves.

The men are fewer but equally dramatic. A few jedi, but we also spot a lone Beast, resplendent in purple, a rather scrawny looking Spider-Man and a dead ringer for Jack Sparrow

The three-day fan event not just celebrates the wonder and magic of Walt Disney’s multiple worlds. It also exposes fans to the inner workings of those worlds through a series of presentations and exhibitions, celebrity appearances and exclusive sneak-peeks into upcoming films.

Here are some of the highlights

The Legends Ceremony

Princess Leia’s absence was felt sorely at The Disney Legend’s ceremony where the late Carrie Fisher was among the 11 notable Hollywood icons to be inducted in the Disney Legends hall of fame. “I know if she was here this morning she would’ve flipped me the bird twice already,” said Mark Hamill, her co-star and on-screen brother who was also honoured at the ceremony held on July 14. A letter sent by Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd added that “getting to be a Disney Legend would’ve been her ultimate dream,” as her mother had always secretly wanted to be a Disney princess.

Others honoured that morning include chat show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, Pretty Woman director the late Garry Marshall, actor Whoopi Goldberg and comic book legends Stan Lee and the late Jack Kirby.

“I was born the same year the park opened so I’ve always felt like it was home,” laughed Goldberg adding, “Disney made you feel that no matter where you came from, you were welcome.”

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Before the mouse, there was the rabbit. Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit was one of the first anthropomorphic animals created by Walt Disney (and Ub Iwerks) in the late 1920’s for Universal studios. Oswald rose to become a star but fell into obscurity when Disney lost Oswald to Universal. Then in 2006, Oswald came back into the Disney fold, perhaps the first cartoon character to be traded for a real-life person. ABC sports commentator was traded from ESPN to NBC for Oswald in a “fair trade” as Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in an earlier interview.

And Iger has plenty of plans for Oswald. He hinted as much at the expo, adding that getting Oswald back was one of Disney’s proudest moments.

A whole new world

It will take a couple of years before the Force awakens on earth but fans managed to get a sneak peek into what it could look like. A model of the new Star-Wars themed land, currently under construction in both Disneyland in Anaheim and at Disney’s Hollywood Studio in Orlando, was unveiled at the exposition. “Through the model we can see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be,” Bob Chapek, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and resorts said.

The 50-foot model, which depicts rocky terrain and lush forests interspersed by distinctly alien-looking buildings, is expected to scale up to around 14 acres and allow guests to mingle with otherworldly people and even find themselves smack in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Teasers and more

Actress Emily Blunt was a huge fan of Mary Poppins while growing up. “I wanted to be the Banks’ kids,” said the Girl on the Train actress at the live-action presentation at D23. Blunt is now all set to play the titular role in Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel of the 1964 Julie Andrews musical, loosely based on PL Travers’ Mary Poppins series. Sporting a floral dress and wavy bob, Blunt admitted that while there would never be anyone else like Julie Andrews, “I just had to do my version of her,” in the movie that is slated to release at Christmas next year.

Other upcoming movies slated to release over the next couple of years include The Lion King, A Wrinkle in Time, Dumbo and Aladdin.

A marvelous cast

The grand finale of the live-action presentation was a stage studded with superstars (or heroes, whatever you want to call them). Marvel’s Kevin Feige not just unveiled the Marvel Studios’ official 10th anniversary logo but also released the first footage of Avengers: Infinity War. “Almost every single hero we’ve ever introduced is going to be in that film,” he said.

And he brought all of them to Anaheim too (and villain Josh Brolin). The impressive lineup included Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista among others. Brolin, who plays the aubergine-hued Thanos admits to feeling, “powerful”. But hopefully so will the avengers and their super-hero allies when they come together to fight him on May 4, 2018 when the movie releases in the US.

The author was at d23 at an invitation from the Walt Disney company