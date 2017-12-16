Films at festivals can resonate beyond borders

Incredulity and shock were writ large on Beijing-based journalist Wei Xi’s face, after we watched Bornila Chatterjee’s The Hungry, which relocates Shakespeare’s gory Titus Andronicus to a contemporary Delhi wedding setting. The film was the Indian entry for the competition section at the just-concluded International Film Festival and Awards Macao (IFFAM).

“Is this film really from India? I thought Indian cinema was more tender and emotional,” said Wei, her expectation stemming from the recent Hindi films — Dangal, PK, 3 Idiots — that she had seen in China. “There are quite a few unconventional films being made by young Indian talent,” we told her. She looked disappointed.

Smooth segue

International film festivals are spaces where assumptions about cinema are reinforced or challenged vigorously by movies on the menu. Often, a story rooted in a specific culture can find strong resonance in one from another setting. Despite the distinctive settings and dramatis personae, the bloody massacres in The Hungry segue rather well with those in Pen-Ek Ratanaruang’s off-the-wall Thai film, Samui Song, also screened at IFFAM.

About a local TV soap actress and her rich foreign national husband, his Buddhist guru and a hired killer, the film has you go nauseous at the bloodshed and ruthlessness in much the same way the Indian film does.

Films at a festival also have a way of collectively creating a larger montage. As you keep moving from one screening to the other, thematic patterns emerge. Families — even if they are depraved, as in The Hungry and Samui Song — have been perennial cinematic inspirations. So you had Ofir Raul Graizer’s tender, bittersweet take on relationships in another competition entry, The Cakemaker.

A concealed, clandestine relationship and a legal one come together in shared grief. The film negotiates a radical and complex political, cultural, religious, familial and sexual leap without being blatantly aggressive. All this with the healing power of something as mundane as baking, a running theme in the film.

Estrangement and reconciliation, loss and search, male entitlement and domestic violence, all within the folds of the family, are the primary preoccupations in Natalia Garagiola’s Hunting Season, Xin Yukun’s The Wrath of Silence and Xavier Legrand’s Custody, all in the festival’s strong competition section.

Another predominant concern was with lives led on the margins. It’s where the key characters of Guillermo Del Toro’s fascinating fantasy The Shape of Water squarely belong— and not just the leads but even the gay painter-neighbour or the black co-worker. A rare bonding, through eggs and music, marks the eventual coming together of a lonely, mute woman and a strange fish-man creature.

The film is a song of hope and redemption for the quintessential outsider. Engaging in its visual intricacy and flamboyance, it is also a nod to the magic of old films, especially musicals. Likewise, the defiant lead pair of Michael Pearce’s Beast is also confined to the fringes — in this case, behaviourally — with past transgressions catching up.

Random and futile

Often, the on-screen realities strike a chord with or clash against the realities of the world outside the theatre. The stress on kosher food in The Cakemaker rings a bell as the beef-ban debate plays out in India.

Samuel Maoz’s stunning Foxtrot, its satirical and subtle indictment of ‘created’ (and real) conflicts, of the armed forces and its philosophical rumination on the randomness and futilities of life, makes it a stunning transcendental tale.

There is something similarly universal about the darkness that envelops viewers in film theatres. It can make you lose a sense of space.

At the press shows in Macao Cultural Centre, I would often wait to stand up for the national anthem (the creature of habit that I am) only to be reminded by the ads of festival sponsors that I was not in India but in the casino capital of Southeast Asia.

The author is Associate Editor-Cinema with The Hindu in Mumbai