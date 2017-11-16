Top five movies chosen by readers

The Revenant

The Oscar-winning movie narrates the story of Hugh Glass (Leonardo De Caprio), who is brutally attacked by a grizzly bear.

It’s all about survival as he overcomes monumental oddsand defeats death with his skill and determination.

Mayakkam Enna

Karthik (Dhanush), a middle class youngster, aspires to become a famous wildlife photographer. The film narrates incidents in his life as success continues to elude him. The movie is an inspiration for youngsters who are passionate about a vocation.

Rang De Basanti

Sue, a British filmmaker, selects DJ (Aamir Khan) and his friends to feature in a documentary film on the Indian freedom struggle. She unintentionally awakens their patriotism.

Inspired by the lives of the freedom fighters, they become rebels with a cause.

Life is Beautiful

Guido (Roberto Benigni), a Jew, falls in love with Dora (Nicoletta Braschi) and they lead a happy life with their child. Everything changes when World War II begins.

Poignant portrayal of the suffering of Jews in Nazi concentration camps.

Artist

Michael (Fahadh Faasil), an artist, and his college-mate Gayathri fall in love and start living together. Gayathri struggles to lead a happy life with Michael because she does not get emotional support from him.

She tries to avoid all the negativity in her partner but the situation only worsens when Michael loses his eyesight.

