'Fate of the Furious’ will start a new trilogy: Vin Diesel

Actor Vin Diesel says the eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga will kickstart a new trilogy.

The 49-year-old actor made the revelation about the franchise during a panel at CinemaCon, reported Ace Showbiz.

“One of the things we’re so proud of with this chapter is how much we defied expectations,” Diesel says.

“As the world sees this movie, they’ll see how it’s the beginning of a new trilogy.”

“Fate of the Furious” is due to release on April 14 in the US. Directed by F Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton“), it sees the return of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson.

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood are among the new additions.