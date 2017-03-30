Movies

'Fate of the Furious’ will start a new trilogy: Vin Diesel

more-in

Actor Vin Diesel says the eighth installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga will kickstart a new trilogy.

The 49-year-old actor made the revelation about the franchise during a panel at CinemaCon, reported Ace Showbiz.

“One of the things we’re so proud of with this chapter is how much we defied expectations,” Diesel says.

“As the world sees this movie, they’ll see how it’s the beginning of a new trilogy.”

“Fate of the Furious” is due to release on April 14 in the US. Directed by F Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton“), it sees the return of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson.

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood are among the new additions.

Post a Comment
More In Movies
English cinema
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 3:21:12 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/fate-of-the-furious-will-start-a-new-trilogy-vin-diesel/article17743470.ece

© The Hindu