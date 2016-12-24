A different role

Nandita Swetha, who was last seen in Anjala, says that her character in her forthcoming film, Nenjam Marappathillai, is different from her earlier roles. “Director Selvaraghavan has given me a very mature character that is out-of-the-box. And, with my debut Telugu film Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada doing well, I feel it is my responsibility to give better performances.”

A scientific comedy

Murali Bharani, who has earlier assisted director Rajasekhar, is all set to launch his debut film, Ding Dong. “Newcomer Basel has been signed on as the hero. Yogibabu and Chenrayan play pivotal roles as well. The movie is a a scientific comedy. There is a major travel segment in the script, which drives the fantasy element in the film. We are currently in the process of selecting the heroine and other supporting cast,” he says

No light in their life

Director Venkatesh Kumar G has converted his 50- minute documentary Kannadi Bommaigal into a fullfledged feature film, Lightman.“The film highlights the life and struggles of light men in film studios. They are the most overused, underpaid, and isolated technicians in cinema, and I hope to highlight their plight,” says Venkatesh Kumar, who has also written and produced thefilm.