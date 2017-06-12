Dubbing artiste Raveena on her decision to get into acting

more-in

Raveena Ravi started her career as a dubbing artiste in 2012, and has comepleted 60 films so far. Director Suresh Sangaiah has launched her as an actor in his recently-released Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu (OKKM). This prominent dubbing artiste was always approached for a friend or sister role, but she shied away. As days passed, she was offered good roles, and that was when she decided to take the plunge. But prior to that, she took acting classes at Anupam Kher’s acting school. Raveena shares her experience on her transition from a dubbing artiste to acting. Excerpts:

How was the shift from dubbing to acting?

Initially, acting and reacting in front of a big crowd made me really nervous. While shooting for the combination scenes, I was mindful to not forget my lines and reactions. Dubbing, on the other hand, is mostly about the lines and I’m left to my small dark room. But acting was made a little easier due to my dubbing; I knew what to do.

We understand that OKKM was shot in extremely hot weather conditions...

I got sunburnt and tanned. My face used to turn black when I smiled or cried. I didn’t apply make-up and the sunscreen had no effect, since it just got washed away in the sweat. I had to be without slippers for some of the shots and couldn’t stand properly.

I was told that the film is to be shot mostly in a forest and all I could see was small bushes, plenty of stones and thorns, and there was no shady place even to rest. We used to rush to the mandapam set for some respite from the heat.

As a city girl, was it challenging to play a rural belle?

Director Suresh said my performance has to be raw and natural. I play a village girl who gets married to a man 10 years elder to her. I had to bring out that respect and grace in my body language.

Going forward will you focus on acting or dubbing?

Dubbing will always be my first love. But I have also started listening to scripts.