When the worm turned...

At a time when incidents of online uploads that abet perversity lead to blackmail of naïve young boys and girls, build fear psychosis in their minds and make them resort to suicide are doing the rounds, comes ‘Kiss.’ The 19-minute short is more an antidote that highlights the need for gutsiness in girls, vulnerable as they are in today’s society.

Adolescents flirting in public could lead to disaster if the targets remain sitting ducks, is the crux of ‘Kiss.’ At least one of the two involved has to be bold enough to take anti-social elements head on, is the message. Here, while the young boy crumbles under stress, it’s the girl who handles the situation with intrepidity and puts an end to the trauma of her friend. Unfazed by the mobile shop owner’s threats the girl stands her ground and leaves him shocked. Jayanthi’s story, and Raja Karunakaran’s screenplay and direction impress. The finale is interesting.

Strangely and inexplicably, the villainous shopkeeper who at first makes the boy’s life miserable quoting an exorbitant amount as repair charges for the mobile phone does a volte-face and charges just his due when the young girl accompanies the boy to the shop!

Apt casting lends plausibility to ‘Kiss.’ Be it the protagonist played by Sabari, his girlfriend enacted by Jamuna Shanmugham or the brazen shopkeeper Thangadurai, each of them looks the part. Their body language is equally genuine. They could be any of the several youngsters living in the small tenements in the city.

Viewers can relate to the subject, and Raja Karunakaran’s natural treatment makes ‘Kiss’ watchable.

Fear and conscience

Guilt can kill, seems the premise of ‘Ka.’ But more than guilt, it is fear of consequences that comes to the fore.

The short film whose running time is 28 minutes is about a self-centred, narcissistic young doctor who causes a fatal accident and escapes the scene of crime.

Initially he is filled with fear but as days pass by he is back to his selfish self, as he is confident that the police will not be at the door! But does the feeling of wrongdoing allow him to live in peace?

The title is an enigma. The Tamil alphabet could stand for gain, I presume. Even so, the relevance is confounding.

A son who isn’t sincere to his parents, a lover who is a two-timer, a friend who is callous enough to insult his friends within earshot, and a doc who doesn’t care about others’ lives — so to him, committing a crime can’t be a guilt trip is the surmise.

Directed by Siva, ‘Ka’ is reasonably engaging. The end may be sudden and hard-hitting, but it isn’t unexpected.