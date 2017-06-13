Deepika Padukone to star in ‘xXx4’

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone at a promotional event before the release of ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Deepika Padukone has bagged her second Hollywood project, according to Director DJ Caruso who confirmed that the actress will return in the next installment of the xXx franchise, alongside Hollywood action star Vin Diesel.

The latest movie, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which marked the 31-year-old Indian actress’ Hollywood debut, also starred Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson and Tony Jaa, among others.

Recalling the shooting days, Rose took to Instagram and hinted at starting the next xXx film soon.

“And while I’m here I can’t forget my training for Adele in ‘xXx’.. but... more new exciting news on that soon ;),” wrote the actress, alongside a picture from the sets of the film.

A fan took a screenshot of the post and wrote to Caruso on Twitter asking if the new film is in works.

The director replied in a series of tweets confirming the news.

“Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates,” he wrote back.

When another fan asked, “@Deejaycar Serena Unger Aka Deepika is there in #xXx4?”, Caruso replied, “Oh Yes!... All coming back.”

xXx 3 released in India on January 13.

In Bollywood, Deepika is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati. The actress has also signed an upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj production.