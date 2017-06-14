‘Deadpool 2’ cast adds Shioli Kutsuna in key role

more-in

Japanese actor Shioli Kutsuna has been cast in Marvel’s Deadpool 2 in a pivotal role.

Ms. Kutsuna joins previously announced newcomers Josh Brolin who will play Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and Jack Kesy in the film, which will see the return of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

The studio, however, has not yet revealed what character the 24-year-old will play in the sequel to the 2016 superhero movie, reported Deadline.

The film has been directed by David Leitch and will hit the U.S. theatres on June 1 next year.

Kutsuna also co-stars with Jared Leto in the crime thriller The Outsider, which follows a U.S. army deserter (Leto) who joins the Yakuza while living in post-world War II Japan.