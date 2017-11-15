Certificate policy raises questions

more-in

Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials do not have to watch films before rejecting their applications for an exemption certificate to be screened at festivals.

As per the policy for Certification of Films for Film Festivals, the process of clearing a film does not mandate that the film be watched before a decision is made. Since 2016, uncensored films can be screened at the festival, on the condition that they receive an exemption certificate from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The policy states that the director of the festival has to send in six documents: a list of films to be screened, synopsis of each of the films, composition of the preview committee, report of the preview committee certifying that the films have been recommended for exhibition at the festival, a certificate from the director of the festival to the effect that the screening of such films would be limited to delegates and a certificate from the director of festival to the effect that the festival is non-commercial in nature.

"Technically incomplete"

In the case of Nude, the government had maintained that “technically” the film was not complete. However, according to sources, the objections against Nude were the same as Sexy Durga. “The title is vulgar and its storyline is objectionable,” said a senior official from the I & B Ministry.