Bala's Naachiyar: Jyothika in a new avatar

more-in

There was much excitement among the fans when the promos for actor Jyothika's Naachiyar were released, since it looked like she was setting out to do an unusual role. The film is also directed by Bala, known to have a penchant for unusual characters, and expectations rose sky-high.

The teaser for Naachiyar, which was released on Wednesday, proved the fans right. She plays a police officer; one who's definitely not shy, going by the only dialogue in it (hint: it's not something that can be published on a family-friendly website).

The 40-second teaser opens with a shot of Jyothika's face, immediately cutting to a furious chase involving the other actor featured in the promo, G.V. Prakash Kumar. This looks like the most unusual avatar yet for G.V. Prakash, who closely resembles Chithan from Pithamagan in looks. There is a romance track for Prakash's character, but the teaser cuts back and forth between the budding romance and the several car chases involving Jyothika.

It isn't until Prakash's character himself ends up in the police station that the big reveal comes out - Jo her in her uniform.

The release date for the film has not been announced yet. The film has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Watch the teaser here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bg3hJuBtE-8