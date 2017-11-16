And, they keep releasing

more-in

When seven films were released in February 19, this year, a producer, who is concerned about the film industry asked the media, “Why is nobody stopping this kind of serial suicide in the cinema industry?” For which there was no answer, either from the film industry or film media persons.

According to statistics made available by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), as many as 30 films have been released in just 45 days and additional to this, eight will definitely affect the economics and there will be an increase in the number of failures in the 400-crore film industry. Film pandits are viewing the releases as a record of sorts in the history of Kannada film industry.

Films that are lined up for release are:

Upendra Matte Baa

Directed Lokanath, maker of H2O. For the first time after several years, Prema is sharing the screen with Upendra who is doing double role.

Nan Magale Heroine

For the first time the award winning actor, Sanchari Vijay, is essaying the lead role in this film, which is directed by Bahubali. The narration has a film within a film and it is a family entertainer.

Panipuri

Panipuri is a film about a group of young people, who want to become rich overnight through a bank robbery. The film directed by Naveen and has Yogish in the lead.

Kempiruve

This is another important film, which deals with a contemporary issue of how the real estate is hand-in-glove with politicians. How the land mafia has taken control of the modern day politics. The film tries to project the plight of the middle class, which has become a victim of the dark working of this mafia. Dattanna, a popular actor and a recipient of three National Awards, essays an important character in this film.

AsSuChabhu

This is a film with new comers. The title indicates — the names Akasha, Surya, Chandra, Bhoomi. It is directed by SL Manjunath.

Mahanubhavaru

This film is attracting cine buffs because of its trailer and songs. Sandip Nagalikal has directed this film.

No.9 Hilton House

This horror film is being released today in view of success of some films in this genre in the past.

Kaveri Teeradalli

The film is directed by Pravin Belur and deals with the issues related to water crisis and how a school girl finds solution to that. With so many Kannada films competing for attention, most seem to fail to make an impact. KFCC time and again has appealed to producers to follow the earlier policy of a structured release. It would allot the release dates on a first-come-first-serve basis. Only two or at the most three films would be released each week. With the way films are being released today, it seems like the guidelines have fallen on deaf ears.

As usual one-star film deprives theatres and the audience for all other releases. Upendra Matte Baa, will make some impact on all the other releases and it seems to be a suicidal attempt indeed, said a producer on the condition of anonymity.