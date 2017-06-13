Anushka's 'Pari' first look released

more-in

After playing a friendly ghost in her last home production Phillauri, Anushka in and as Pari gives some serious haunting vibes.

The 29-year-old actress, who is producing the movie under her banner Clean Slate Films, took to Twitter to share the intense poster of her character.

The shooting of the film, which also features Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, starts today.

“The film is on floors now and we are looking forward to a memorable shoot,” Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Films said in a statement.

Anushka is co-producing the project with KriArj Entertainment. Debutante Prosit Roy will direct the movie.

“Pari’ is a fantastic story. It promises an intriguing and engaging cinematic experience for the audience. We are very excited for this collaboration with Clean Slate Films and are certain that the content we create will further the reputation of our young companies and stand out from the crowd,” Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said.

Pari is Anushka’s third home production after NH 10 and Phillauri. The film, slated for release next year, will be reportedly shot in Mumbai and Kolkata. Anushka currently awaits the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.