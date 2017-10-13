Anil Kapoor to work with Sonam in his next

more-in

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has confirmed that Anil Kapoor will be teaming up with his daughter Sonam Kapoor for his upcoming production.

Titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the movie will reportedly be directed by Chopra’s sister, Shelly Chopra.

“That’s a big thing. I am very excited about that. Anil Kapoor coming together with us to make Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is just incredible. Anil and Sonam are both there in the film. I am really looking forward to it,” Chopra told reporters.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival here last night. Chopra is also geared up for his upcoming production, the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, features Ranbir Kapoor in the title role.

Talking about the much-anticipated movie, the producer said, “I have no pressure (with the film). I am very happy with Ranbir’s performance. Ranbir is incredible in the film. You will see.”

Chopra said he has 37 films on his watch-out list, out of which he hopes to watch at least 15.